“[Nasa] Pilipinas [yung recruiters]. Nahuli na namin yung isa. We’re chasing him right now,” Remulla said.

He said investigators believe the person preyed on the student’s insecurities and encouraged violence by suggesting that carrying out such an attack would bring recognition.

“They prey upon their insecurities, telling them that they will be glorified if they do something like this,” Remulla said. “It’s a very insidious way of inciting that kind of hate.”

The Banga National High School shooting on 18 September left two students dead and eight others wounded before the 16-year-old gunman killed himself. Authorities said investigators found evidence that the shooter had engaged with violent online material and participated in an online “true crime” community.

Remulla earlier said the student had been exposed to what he described as the “deep dark web,” where violent content allegedly glorified attacks.

“They now glorify violence through the deep dark web. It’s very alarming,” he said.

Authorities have since moved to block websites that allegedly promote real-world violence and groom minors into committing violent acts.

Following deadly school shootings in Tacloban, Zamboanga and Banga, Remulla said authorities are taking online threats involving schools seriously. He cited previous cases involving students flagged over Facebook posts.

The DILG chief said the government is also studying broader measures to address school violence, including restrictions on minors’ access to social media and certain websites.

Remulla urged parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and watch for signs that they may be drawn toward violent communities or content.

“We’re asking the parents to watch their children kaysa we discover it too late,” he said.