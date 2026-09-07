Garcia said the poll body must follow the law currently in effect while Congress deliberates on proposals to extend the terms of barangay and SK officials from four to five years, a move that could reset this year’s elections.

Unless a law postponing the BSKE is enacted, Garcia said Comelec will proceed with the filing of certificates of candidacy from 28 September to 5 October.

He added that the commission will also continue distributing election equipment and paraphernalia already procured for the polls.

“Kung ano man ang mangyari wala naman po masasakripisyong gamit,” Garcia said.

He explained that the materials could still be used even if the elections are eventually reset.

“‘Yung lahat ng gamit, kung sakaling hindi matuloy ang eleksyon, ay magagamit pa rin po natin kung sakali man ito ay maireset,” he said.

Garcia added that Comelec would be blamed if it stopped preparing and the elections ultimately pushed through.