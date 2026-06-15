Amid Senate row, Marcos calls special Congress session

Also included is the proposed Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Act, which would provide a stronger legal framework and more stable funding for Filipinos facing emergencies such as illness, disasters, and displacement.

Congress is also expected to discuss amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, intended to strengthen the country’s free tuition law and improve its implementation in state universities and colleges.

Another priority measure is the proposed Last Mile and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged and Conflict-Affected Areas (GIDA) Schools Act, which would provide greater funding and support for schools in remote and underserved communities.

The legislature will likewise consider amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act to improve school feeding programs and expand access to nutritious meals for Filipino children.

Included in the agenda is the long-debated Anti-Political Dynasty Law, aimed at limiting the number of family members that could run for political positions.

The proposed Presidential Merit Scholarship Program is also up for discussion, seeking to strengthen scholarship opportunities for academically outstanding but financially challenged students nationwide.

The special session would also allow the lawmakers to take up other measures focused on strengthening social protections and improving the lives of Filipinos.

Appointments panel to convene

The President said the special session would also allow the Commission on Appointments (CA) to convene and act on appointments he has made to key positions in the Cabinet, military, and foreign service.

The CA has been unable to process several nominations due to the congressional adjournment, posts in defense, diplomacy, and public service that Malacañang wants filled as soon as possible.