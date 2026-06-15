Amid Senate row, Marcos calls special Congress session

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for a special session of Congress to fast-track priority measures of his administration, a move that could break the weeks-long leadership impasse in the Senate Under Proclamation No. 1318, signed and issued on Monday, Marcos directed Congress to convene in a special session on 17 June. He invoked Section 15, Article VI of the Constitution which allows the President to summon lawmakers to address urgent matters during their break.
Priority bills on agenda
Malacañang said the special session is primarily intended to move forward several priority bills that had advanced in Congress but remained pending.
Among the measures is the proposed National Center for Geriatric Health which would institutionalize a dedicated healthcare system for the country’s growing elderly population.
Lawmakers will also tackle amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act, aimed at expanding government support and subsidies for students and teachers in private schools.
Also included is the proposed Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Act, which would provide a stronger legal framework and more stable funding for Filipinos facing emergencies such as illness, disasters, and displacement.
Congress is also expected to discuss amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, intended to strengthen the country’s free tuition law and improve its implementation in state universities and colleges.
Another priority measure is the proposed Last Mile and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged and Conflict-Affected Areas (GIDA) Schools Act, which would provide greater funding and support for schools in remote and underserved communities.
The legislature will likewise consider amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act to improve school feeding programs and expand access to nutritious meals for Filipino children.
Included in the agenda is the long-debated Anti-Political Dynasty Law, aimed at limiting the number of family members that could run for political positions.
The proposed Presidential Merit Scholarship Program is also up for discussion, seeking to strengthen scholarship opportunities for academically outstanding but financially challenged students nationwide.
The special session would also allow the lawmakers to take up other measures focused on strengthening social protections and improving the lives of Filipinos.
Appointments panel to convene
The President said the special session would also allow the Commission on Appointments (CA) to convene and act on appointments he has made to key positions in the Cabinet, military, and foreign service.
The CA has been unable to process several nominations due to the congressional adjournment, posts in defense, diplomacy, and public service that Malacañang wants filled as soon as possible.
End to Senate row?
Beyond the legislative agenda, the 17 June session is seen as resolving the leadership dispute between Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian.
The Senate has been locked in weeks of political maneuverings, with Cayetano’s camp questioning the legitimacy of Gatchalian’s leadership and insisting that he lacks the 13 votes needed to firmly take control of the chamber.
That equation may shift.
Senator Joel Villanueva has publicly said he will likely attend the special session, stressing that senators have a constitutional duty to act on urgent measures.
His statement has fueled speculation that he may align with the Gatchalian bloc which already has the backing of 12 senators.
If Villanueva joins the group, Gatchalian would secure the “Magic 13” number needed to formally solidify his hold on the Senate presidency.
Cayetano had earlier said he would step down if Gatchalian secured 13 votes.
High-stakes session
The 17 June special session is shaping up to be more than just a legislative exercise.
While its official purpose is to push forward major reforms on healthcare, education, governance, and social protection, it may also determine the outcome of one of the most closely watched political standoffs in the Senate.
The session could ultimately define the upper chamber’s political alignment with Malacañang and influence how quickly the administration’s remaining priority measures move forward in the months ahead.
Whether Congress can pass key legislation while resolving the Senate leadership question in a single session will be closely watched by both political observers and ordinary Filipinos awaiting promised reforms.