The immigration hearing of Mark Louis Santiago Mabasa, son of slain broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, is set for 2 October — the fourth anniversary of his father’s death.
Mark has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California since 21 September, according to ICE records and his uncle, journalist Roy Mabasa.
In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Roy said he remains baffled by his nephew’s detention, as the family’s asylum case is still under consideration.
“According to the information I have, yes. I’m still baffled as to why he’s being detained. Their asylum case is still under consideration, and I assume he has a valid work permit. The hearing is set for 2 October, which sadly falls on the fourth anniversary of his father, Percy Lapid’s, death,” Roy said.
The Mabasa family sought political asylum in the United States after receiving death threats following Percy Lapid’s killing in October 2022.
The ICE detainee locator identifies Mark as being held at the Adelanto facility but does not provide details on the reason for his detention.
The family has yet to receive details explaining the basis for Mark’s detention, according to the information provided to the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Percy Lapid, whose real name was Percival Mabasa, was ambushed and killed by a gunman in Las Piñas City in October 2022.
Former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag has been accused of being the alleged mastermind behind the killing. A Las Piñas court issued a warrant for his arrest in April 2023.
The 2 October hearing now places Mark’s immigration case on a date that carries particular significance for the Mabasa family — four years after Percy Lapid was killed.
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