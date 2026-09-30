“PhilHealth should be funded.”

Leachon lamented that Filipinos continue to shoulder a high share of out-of-pocket hospital expenses compared with other Asian countries.

Because of what he described as annual budget cuts to the corporation, he expressed doubts that PhilHealth would achieve its target of reducing Filipinos’ out-of-pocket hospital expenses to 37.8 percent by 2028.

“P800 billion ang kailangan nila para ma-reach ang 38 percent sa susunod na 2028,” he said.

“P800 billion is needed to reach 38 percent by 2028.”

Leachon said PhilHealth should receive more funding, citing laws that mandate the corporation to receive funds collected from “sin taxes,” as well as shares from the earnings of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

During the House budget hearing on 24 September, Leachon recounted that Bataan 2nd District Rep. Albert Garcia, the budget sponsor, revealed that the government had withheld P311 billion that PhilHealth was supposed to receive from sin taxes, PAGCOR and PCSO.

Because of this, Leachon demanded, “I-restore ang withheld funds. Dapat isoli ’yan, ang P311 billion na ’yan.”

“The withheld funds should be restored. The P311 billion should be returned.”

“Ang laki ho nawawala sa ating pera at wala ho nag-a-audit diyan,” he lamented.

“We are losing a lot of money and no one is auditing it.”

The health reform advocate said he believes PhilHealth’s annual funding should be P541 billion.

“Annual funding ng PhilHealth dapat P541 billion.”

“PhilHealth’s annual funding should be P541 billion.”