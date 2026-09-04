The Commission on Elections has permanently disqualified a former municipal councilor in Capiz from holding public office after she twice failed to file her Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.
Comelec said Friday that former Dumarao Sangguniang Bayan member Maria Gemmarie Daquilanea was found liable for failing to submit her SOCEs following the 2019 and 2022 national and local elections.
The poll body imposed a ₱10,000 administrative fine for the first offense and ₱20,000 for the second offense, aside from perpetual disqualification from holding public office.
The case was initiated by Comelec’s Political Finance Department.
Under the Omnibus Election Code, candidates are required to submit their SOCEs within 30 days after an election.