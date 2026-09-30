Go emphasized the need to address obstacles that prevent Filipinos abroad from voting and urged the Comelec to explore new ways to make the process more convenient.

“Baka makagawa kayo ng bagong sistema na mas magiging convenient para sa mga overseas Filipinos,” he said.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said internet voting was introduced during the 2025 midterm elections to improve accessibility. However, overseas voter turnout remained at around 18 percent that year.

Garcia explained that midterm elections traditionally draw lower participation than presidential elections, with overseas voter turnout reaching 40.59 percent in 2022. He also said voters are still adapting to the new online voting system.

Go noted that many OFWs face challenges such as demanding work schedules and long distances from polling stations. He called for stronger information campaigns to help Filipinos abroad exercise their right to vote.

“Para naman mabigyan sila ng pagkakataon, yung mga OFWs natin. Gustung-gustong bumoto no’n, kaya lang siguro, maaaring yung oras nila o yung saan sila pupunta o hindi nila alam na mayroon na tayong online voting,” he said.

The appeal comes as the Comelec prepares for upcoming elections, with the poll body seeking to improve voting mechanisms and raise awareness among overseas Filipino voters.