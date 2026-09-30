“The situation is currently under control, and everyone is safe, with no reported injuries or casualties,” the division office said in a statement.

The Local Government Unit of Isulan suspended face-to-face classes in the afternoon as a precautionary measure. The provincial government later clarified that the reported loud sound was not caused by a firearm.

“There was no shooting incident at Isulan National High School,” Gov. Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu said in a public statement, citing a report from the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office.

Mangudadatu said no ammunition was found in the area during the investigation and that the sound was likely caused by faulty electrical wiring.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is conducting an assessment of the possible electrical wiring problem.

There were no reported injuries or casualties, according to both the provincial government and DepEd.

DepEd urged the public to remain calm and refrain from sharing unverified information as authorities establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.