The Department of Justice marked its founding anniversary with an outreach program at the Philippine General Hospital and the opening of an exhibit highlighting the agency’s institutional history.
DOJ officials and employees served free breakfast to more than 400 patients and companions at the PGH Outpatient Department as part of the anniversary activities.
The department also opened the “Pamana ng Katarungan” exhibit at the University of the Philippines Manila Museum of a History of Ideas.
The exhibit, which ran from 23 to 25 September, featured photographs, artifacts and displays tracing the DOJ’s history, institutional milestones and links with the University of the Philippines.
DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the exhibit was intended not only to look back at the department’s past but also to reinforce its commitment to delivering justice.
“May this exhibit deepen our appreciation of our past, strengthen our commitment into present and strive to build a legacy worthy of being entrusted to the next generation,” Vasquez said.
UP Manila Museum of a History of Ideas Director Honey Libertine Achanzar-Labor and exhibition researcher Mark Christian Fidelino led the exhibit tour.
The DOJ said the activities reflected its continuing effort to bring public service and its advocacy closer to Filipinos, particularly vulnerable sectors.
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