Police arrested a 41-year-old man wanted for frustrated murder during an intelligence-driven operation in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, on 30 September 2026.
Personnel of the San Esteban Municipal Police Station, serving as the lead unit, apprehended the suspect by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued for frustrated murder.
Police said the warrant carried a recommended bail of P200,000.
The operation was part of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office’s continuing efforts to locate and arrest individuals with outstanding warrants.
The Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office (ISPPO) said its personnel continue to coordinate with other law enforcement units in tracking wanted persons and ensuring that those facing criminal charges are brought before the proper courts.
The arrested suspect was placed under police custody pending the appropriate court proceedings.
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