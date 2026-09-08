The man was eventually found sitting near a creek about 100 meters from his residence.

Responders found minor scratches on his forehead and thighs and administered first aid at the scene.

He was then assisted uphill to a secure area and reunited with his family for further care and evaluation.

Authorities said the man may have become disoriented and wandered away from home because of his condition.

Police credited the successful rescue to the quick reporting of the incident and close coordination among responders, local officials, community members and the family.