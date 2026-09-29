The recognition cited his leadership of the state pension fund and the expansion of programs for government workers and pensioners.

In the first half of 2026, GSIS posted a net income of P94.75 billion, up 27.78 percent from P74.2 billion in the same period last year. Gross income reached P195.38 billion, while assets stood at P2.05 trillion as of 30 June.

GSIS also paid P94.67 billion in claims and benefits during the period.

“This award serves to inspire us to do more, to protect and grow the GSIS fund, to embrace innovation and improve the lives of our stakeholders,” Veloso said.

“Because in the end, leadership is not measured by how high the position we hold, but by the number of lives we touch through our service,” he added.

Under the Balik Ginhawa program, GSIS said it had returned close to P20 billion to more than 700,000 members as of 22 September, covering 1.6 million loan contracts.

The pension fund has also introduced financing programs including the Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan and Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan.

GSIS said its digital platform, GSIS Touch, has surpassed two million registered users, allowing members and pensioners to access loan applications, claims and pension services online.

The agency said 99.6 percent of its services have been digitalized.

Veloso, who assumed the top GSIS post in 2022, previously worked in banking and financial markets.