“China’s position on the South China Sea arbitration is clear, consistent, and firm. They have no position. The arbitration violates fundamental principles of international law,” the note stated, as read aloud by Teodoro.

Teodoro said the incident followed similar disruptions by Chinese representatives at previous security forums.

“For the last two years, they did not participate as a principal in the Shangri-La Dialogue, and yet they tried to disrupt the proceedings. Last year, the defense attaché assigned to Korea did not ask a question, but delivered a lecture while cutting off midway,” he said.

“So this year, this is the second time they repeated it, but also on the written level, and I said this is already too much,” he added.

Teodoro challenged the note's assertions as he read them onstage.

When the note called the arbitration illegal, null and void and without binding force, Teodoro shot back: “So say you” and “Because you don't want to be subjected to UNCLOS.”

When it said China would neither recognize the award nor accept claims arising from it, Teodoro replied, “Of course, because you lost.”

“Nothing great about it. I mean, it's instinctive,” Teodoro said of his response.

“I think anyone in [their] right mind, with a basic sense of values and basic sense of norms, would react. So I decided to call them out already, finally, and it boils down to basics — decency and good behavior,” he added.