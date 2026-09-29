“Ang ating mga pensionado ay naglaan ng malaking bahagi ng kanilang buhay sa paglilingkod sa bayan,” Veloso said, adding that the agency is translating recognition for retirees into more benefits and easier access to services.

Under its Ginhawa for All Grand package, GSIS provides old-age and survivorship pensions, pension increases, Christmas cash gifts, milestone benefits and funeral benefits.

The funeral benefit was recently increased to ₱50,000 from ₱30,000 for qualified claims arising from deaths on or after 13 July 2026.

GSIS also removed the previous cap on survivorship pensions. Qualified surviving spouses may now receive the full benefit equivalent to 50 percent of the deceased member or pensioner’s pension. Cohabitation is no longer a ground for termination, although remarriage remains one.

The agency has also expanded its Christmas Cash Gift program to include qualified pro-rata pensioners and pensioners under the Portability Law.

GSIS said it had returned close to ₱20 billion as of 21 September through its Balik Ginhawa loan refund programs, covering nearly 1.6 million loan contracts of more than 700,000 qualified members and pensioners.

On 30 September, GSIS will launch the Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan for pensioners.

Qualified retirees may borrow up to ₱500,000, payable over five years at 5 percent interest annually with no service fee, to finance the purchase and installation of solar energy systems.

Applications will be filed through the GSIS Touch mobile application, subject to eligibility and documentary requirements.

Pensioners may also access emergency loans in declared calamity areas, general insurance products, selected housing programs and digital services such as the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation.

Veloso said GSIS would continue adjusting its programs to respond to the changing needs of retirees.