BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government is moving forward with the next phases of its Performance Governance System (PGS), an initiative designed to enhance strategic planning, execution, and performance monitoring across local government operations.
According to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the city has successfully cleared both the Initiation and Compliance stages of the governance framework. Baguio earned the Silver Trailblazer Award for its performance during these initial phases.
Local officials are currently focused on completing the remaining two levels of the framework: the Proficiency and Institutionalization stages.
Developed by the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the PGS provides public sector agencies and local government units with a structured mechanism for long-term reform. It relies on a balanced scorecard approach to convert high-level strategic goals into measurable operational outcomes.
Baguio began adopting the system in 2020 by formulating its primary transformation plan. The city formally passed the Initiation Stage in 2021 before advancing to the Compliance Stage, where local departments worked to align their daily operations with the city’s broader governance objectives.
The framework functions alongside the city’s existing management structures, including its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery System.
Magalong noted that maintaining these integrated systems remains essential to improving public service delivery, enforcing institutional reforms, and keeping local government projects aligned with Baguio’s long-term development targets.
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