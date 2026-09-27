BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government is moving forward with the next phases of its Performance Governance System (PGS), an initiative designed to enhance strategic planning, execution, and performance monitoring across local government operations.

According to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the city has successfully cleared both the Initiation and Compliance stages of the governance framework. Baguio earned the Silver Trailblazer Award for its performance during these initial phases.

Local officials are currently focused on completing the remaining two levels of the framework: the Proficiency and Institutionalization stages.