ATIMONAN, Quezon — A vehicle that allegedly developed a brake problem while traveling downhill crashed into a concrete fence, six parked motorcycles and a wall in Barangay Angeles here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 along Diversion Road.

Initial police investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling toward Plaridel, Quezon when it allegedly developed a mechanical defect involving a faulty or loose brake.

The driver lost control as the vehicle continued downhill, first hitting a concrete fence at a junction before proceeding toward a Caltex gas station, where it struck six unattended motorcycles.

The vehicle eventually stopped after hitting a concrete wall.

An occupant who sustained injuries was brought to Doña Marta Memorial District Hospital for treatment.

Police said the vehicles involved sustained damage, while the estimated cost of repairs has yet to be determined.