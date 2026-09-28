CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) CALABARZON on Sunday, 28 September, welcomed Atty. Nepomuceno A. Leaño II, CPA as its newly installed officer-in-charge regional director.
Leaño brings 36 years of experience in the labor department, with expertise in labor relations and the management of regional operations.
He is returning to CALABARZON after previously serving as assistant regional director of DOLE Region IV-A from 2018 to 2023.
During his earlier stint in the region, Leaño focused on strengthening compliance with labor laws among private establishments and promoting cooperation with other government agencies in implementing worker welfare programs.
DOLE CALABARZON said his return is expected to bring new strategies at the grassroots level and further strengthen convergence-driven programs across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
The regional office said Leaño will also lead efforts to promote decent, productive, safe and remunerative employment for workers throughout CALABARZON.
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