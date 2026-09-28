Records obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE show that the works include boulder fill, clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment works, aggregate subbase course, concrete slope protection, sheet piles, pipe culverts and other temporary and ancillary works.

The contract took effect on 21 February 2025 and was originally scheduled for completion on 5 December 2025. Project information later indicated a proposed completion date of 13 June 2026, but construction remains ongoing.

According to information obtained from a source familiar with the project, implementation was affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon, which raised river levels and increased surface runoff in the area.

The conditions reportedly caused saturation and localized disturbance along portions of the prepared slope, particularly the embankment slope protection between Sta. 0+150 and Sta. 0+300.

Repair works were subsequently undertaken to restore the affected portions and allow construction to continue.

The source also cited insufficient manpower and equipment and prolonged heavy rainfall that resulted in unworkable days as factors behind the delay.

Liquidated damages have been imposed on the project effective 13 June 2026, according to the project information obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE.

The riverbank structure is not normally intended to serve as a public passageway, according to the information provided.

Once completed, the project is expected to help reduce erosion and scouring along the Agno River and lessen the risk of flooding and damage to nearby communities, agricultural areas, properties and infrastructure.

The project drew public attention after a vlogger raised concerns on social media about the unfinished structure, prompting questions about its status and implementation.