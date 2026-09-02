“Through DILEEP (DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program and Emergency Employment Programs), DOLE is responding on two fronts: providing immediate income support through temporary employment while helping affected workers rebuild sustainable sources of livelihood,” Tolentino said.

“These interventions demonstrate our continuing efforts to bring assistance closer to workers and communities as they recover from the effects of calamities,” he added.

Citing DOLE Regional Office III, Tolentino said P387.85 million has been allocated under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

Around 48,667 individuals in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Tarlac are expected to benefit from the emergency employment program.

Under TUPAD, beneficiaries will receive temporary employment for specified periods while participating in community-based cleanup activities.

DOLE also allocated P28.79 million for its Integrated Livelihood Program in the same provinces.

The livelihood assistance will support projects involving farming equipment, sari-sari stores and rice retailing, food vending, fishing, livestock, processing, repair services and other small enterprises.