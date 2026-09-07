Llamas will represent the employers’ sector at the NWPC for a five-year term.

He thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the appointment and the opportunity to return to government service.

Llamas previously served as DILG undersecretary under former Interior Secretary and now Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos.

“Bagama’t alam po natin na maraming usapin at masalimuot ang mga usapin po rito, ako naman ay nangangako na maging aktibo dito in the spirit of tripartism,” Llamas said.

He stressed the need for cooperation among workers, employers and the government, saying discussions should aim for win-win solutions for all sectors.

Tolentino also swore in Jorge Sabina as a member of the National Council Against Child Labor.

Sabina will represent non-government organizations with child labor programs for a three-year term.