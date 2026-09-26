CALACA CITY, Batangas — A steel plant worker died after suffering severe burns in an industrial accident at SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. in Barangay Salong, Calaca City on Friday afternoon.
According to a report from the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO4A), the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on September 25 while the victim, a crane mechanical technician, was attending to a mechanical malfunction involving a ladle crane.
Initial investigation showed that while the worker was attending to the malfunction, the ladle containing molten steel accidentally fell, causing the molten material to spill onto him.
The victim sustained severe burns and died as a result of the incident.
The incident was subsequently reported to authorities by a company employee.
The PRO4A report said SteelAsia committed to shoulder the victim’s burial expenses and provide benefits and financial assistance to his family.