CALACA CITY, Batangas — A steel plant worker died after suffering severe burns in an industrial accident at SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. in Barangay Salong, Calaca City on Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO4A), the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on September 25 while the victim, a crane mechanical technician, was attending to a mechanical malfunction involving a ladle crane.