“I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him,” Duterte said in a statement.

“My lawyers are awaiting an official copy of the Gracioso affidavit from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) so they can begin working on the cases to be filed against him,” she said.

According to a media report, Gracioso, who served as Velasco’s security aide from 2018 to 2022, alleged that he delivered more than P2 billion to Duterte in more than 20 transactions, with supposed cash handovers ranging from P20 million to P50 million.

He also claimed that one delivery in 2021 involved P500 million transported to Davao in three vans. Gracioso alleged that the money came from collections involving government projects, particularly public works.

Madriaga link

Duterte rejected Gracioso’s account as “lies” and invoked Ramil Madriaga, whom Gracioso said he had met in connection with an alleged P20-million delivery.

“Once we are done dismantling the lies contained in his testimony, it will end up in the trash bin—just like the one from Ramil Madriaga,” Duterte said.

Madriaga had identified himself as Duterte’s former aide and alleged “bagman.” He testified before the House impeachment proceedings in April, claiming he handled and distributed P125 million in confidential funds released to the Office of the Vice President in December 2022. Duterte has denied his allegations.

Gracioso, in his account, said he encountered Madriaga and alleged that he was instructed to turn over P20 million to him in connection with the political group Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Gracioso also alleged that he delivered money to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte.

He claimed the former president received more than P1 billion in alleged deliveries between 2018 and 2022, while he described one alleged P100-million delivery to Paolo Duterte.

Gracioso said Velasco instructed him to make the deliveries. Velasco has not publicly responded to the allegations as of press time.

Impeachment ploy

Duterte described Gracioso’s allegations as “another media stunt” intended to revive what she called a faltering impeachment case.

“This is nothing more than another media stunt, an attempt to breathe life into a faltering impeachment case,” she said.

The Vice President is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate over allegations that include misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth and other offenses. Duterte has denied wrongdoing.

She accused the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of trying to bring her down, push Charter change, prevent the 2028 elections and retain power.

“The desperation of the administration to bring me down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections, and cling to power is becoming increasingly diabolical,” Duterte said.

“The people want Marcos to take a public drug test. The people want Marcos to answer for the flood control scandal. The people want change,” she added.###