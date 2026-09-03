“Government must protect them from two dangers: unsafe steel inside the plant and empty rice bowls outside it,” Matula said.

The workers are from Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental; Chuang Xing Steel Corp. in Magalang, Pampanga; and Davao Mighty Steel Corp.

State agents from the Department of National Defense, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and National Bureau of Investigation conducted raids on the facilities over alleged violations including the employment of undocumented Chinese nationals, use of radioactive-bearing industrial materials and production of substandard steel products.

“The workers must not become collateral damage,” Matula said.

“They did not bring the hazardous materials into the factory, and they should not be made to bring home the economic consequences,” he added.

Citing Republic Act 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law, Matula said DOLE has authority to inspect workplaces and enforce safety regulations.

He urged the department to determine whether occupational safety standards were violated, whether workers were adequately protected and informed of hazards, and what wages, benefits, assistance or alternative employment should be provided during the shutdowns.

Matula also said Chinese workers at the plants should be afforded due process and labor protection.

“Labor rights do not carry passports,” he said.

“Under the principle of reciprocity, we must extend to Chinese workers here the same dignity and protection that we demand for Filipino workers abroad,” Matula added.