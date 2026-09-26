BIÑAN CITY, Laguna — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday inspected the Nuvali Steel Processing Center (NSPC) here as the government pushes for the wider adoption of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence among local industries.

Marcos was accompanied by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. during the 26 September visit, which highlighted the agency’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP).

The program assists Filipino enterprises in acquiring and adopting technologies aimed at improving productivity, product quality, workplace safety, and competitiveness.