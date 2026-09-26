BIÑAN CITY, Laguna — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday inspected the Nuvali Steel Processing Center (NSPC) here as the government pushes for the wider adoption of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence among local industries.
Marcos was accompanied by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. during the 26 September visit, which highlighted the agency’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP).
The program assists Filipino enterprises in acquiring and adopting technologies aimed at improving productivity, product quality, workplace safety, and competitiveness.
During the inspection, Marcos viewed the facility’s automated operations and underscored the importance of continuing the government’s Industry 4.0 initiative, particularly the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence into manufacturing processes.
The President said technological modernization would help Philippine industries comply with international standards and remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven global market.
DOST has been promoting technology upgrading among micro, small, and medium enterprises through SETUP, covering industries that include fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, food processing, and other priority sectors.
The Biñan visit also underscored Laguna’s role as one of the country’s major manufacturing hubs, where industrial firms are increasingly adopting advanced production technologies.
Marcos said the government would continue supporting private-sector innovation through DOST programs to help Filipino enterprises modernize their operations and develop globally competitive products.