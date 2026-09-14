NAGA CITY – Joint forces of the Philippine Army and the Bicol police found a cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosive materials in the town of Cawayan in Masbate province, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 5 said in a press release on Monday, 14 September.

During the coordinated security operation on Sunday, 13 September, soldiers and police found two improvised shotguns, six anti-personnel mines, 13 Molotov-type improvised explosive devices, 93 rounds of 5.56mm bullets, 13 rounds of 7.62mm empty shell casings, 10 live rounds of carbine ammunition, and eight rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in Barangay Cabungahan at around 7:30 a.m.

“The recovered items are now under the custody of the Philippine Army for proper documentation, safekeeping, and appropriate disposition in accordance with existing procedures,” the release said.

The cache of weapons and explosives was found through intelligence-driven investigations between the two government forces.

Investigation continues to identify the source of the weapons and explosives.