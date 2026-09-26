The country’s Unified 911 emergency hotline posted a 96.15 percent efficiency rate from January to August 2026, handling 12.7 million calls nationwide as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) continued to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the country.

To sustain the system’s performance, the DILG is expanding response assets and strengthening the capacity of emergency personnel to ensure faster and more reliable assistance during critical situations.

As part of the continuing rollout, 163 Unified 911 emergency response motorcycles were recently turned over to local government units (LGUs) and regional police offices in Regions V, VI, VIII, and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing responders with greater mobility, particularly in congested and hard-to-reach areas.