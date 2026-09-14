The Philippine National Police recorded seven suspected election-related incidents during the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, leaving at least three people dead and 15 others injured.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said Monday the incidents included three shootings, three alleged explosions and the recovery of an improvised explosive device.

The shooting incidents were recorded in Basilan, Cotabato and Maguindanao, while the three reported explosions occurred in Cotabato. An IED was also recovered in Basilan.

“So there were 3 shooting incidents, 1 in Basilan, 1 in Cotabato and 1 in Maguindanao del Sur, alleged explosion 3 all in Cotabato and a recovered IED in Basilan. In the shooting incident unfortunately 3 deceased as of now and 15 are injured doon a shooting incident in front of one of the elementary schools there in Cotabato,” Co told reporters.

The PNP is initially treating the incidents as suspected election-related incidents pending validation.

“As of now dahil kakapangyari lang this is considered as suspected ERI upon validation na lalabas pero most probably dahil election day doon sa school kung saan ginagawa but we do not want to get ahead doon sa pag-validate,” Co said.

Police are also investigating the circumstances behind the shootings and explosions.

“We are still trying to find out, we are still investigating. As of now unidentified pa. initial investigation natin ay nagkaroon lang mainitan ng pagtatalo. May nagsasabi because of the queueing, pagpila lang or other matters na we will be investigating. So as now Cotabato has already been placed under Comelec control,” Co said.

He added that initial assessments indicated the explosions may have been intended to disrupt the elections.

“Actually dito sa 3 incidents na ito again fortunately there were no injuries or wounded at ito ay based on the initial analysis ng Comelec this was meant to derail or to maybe ang pakay is try and stop yung election but we will not allow this to derail the electoral process. The PNP together with the AFP and of course other local government agencies will do everything to ensure that voting will go on,” he said.

Despite the incidents, Co said the overall situation in BARMM remained under control and voting was generally peaceful in most areas.

“Under control pa rin. Generally peaceful ito. Why do we say it’s generally peaceful? In the majority of areas within BARMM ay napaka peaceful ang nangyayari na electoral process,” he said.

“Nangyari man lamang na meron mga nangyaring mga isolated incidents like this and we are calibrating our response and we will respond with force and the necessary intervention as the situation requires,” Co added.

The PNP said police personnel remained deployed in and around voting centers and were coordinating with the Commission on Elections and other agencies to address security concerns.

“The PNP reiterates its call for everyone to remain calm, observe election rules and respect the right of every voter to participate in the electoral process,” the police said.

Latest monitoring showed an overall 97.38 percent voting status across tracked areas in Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao del Norte and the Special Geographic Area.

Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi and the Special Geographic Area recorded a 100 percent start status.