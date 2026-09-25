President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed a law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled for November, Malacañang said Friday.
Republic Act No. 12326 sets the terms of barangay and SK officials at five years, effectively moving the 2 November elections to November 2028.
In a Facebook post, Marcos said the longer terms should mean greater accountability, not simply more time in office.
“Hindi ito dagdag na panahon sa puwesto. Dagdag itong panahon ng pananagutan sa taumbayan,” Marcos said.