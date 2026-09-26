The Philippine Army announced Saturday that the 10-day Pacific Partnership 2026 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Training culminated in a Simulation Exercise (SimEx) on 23 September 2026 at Headquarters Task Group Tacloban in Tacloban City, further enhancing the disaster response capabilities and interoperability of 87 participating responders in Eastern Visayas.

The SimEx provided participants from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and Army reservists an opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills gained throughout the training in a simulated disaster scenario.

During the USAR training, partner nations worked alongside Philippine responders in an Urban Search and Rescue Subject Matter Expert Exchange (USAR SMEE). The activity focused on essential technical competencies required during disaster and emergency response operations, including rope rescue, collapsed-structure search and rescue, victim search and location techniques, and structural assessment, while strengthening interagency coordination.