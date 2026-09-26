The Philippine Army announced Saturday that the 10-day Pacific Partnership 2026 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Training culminated in a Simulation Exercise (SimEx) on 23 September 2026 at Headquarters Task Group Tacloban in Tacloban City, further enhancing the disaster response capabilities and interoperability of 87 participating responders in Eastern Visayas.
The SimEx provided participants from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and Army reservists an opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills gained throughout the training in a simulated disaster scenario.
During the USAR training, partner nations worked alongside Philippine responders in an Urban Search and Rescue Subject Matter Expert Exchange (USAR SMEE). The activity focused on essential technical competencies required during disaster and emergency response operations, including rope rescue, collapsed-structure search and rescue, victim search and location techniques, and structural assessment, while strengthening interagency coordination.
Through the SimEx, participants tested their ability to operate as a unified response team in a simulated disaster environment. The exercise also provided an avenue to enhance communication, coordination, command and control, and interoperability among agencies expected to work together during actual emergencies.
The training holds particular significance for Eastern Visayas, a region frequently exposed to typhoons, storm surges, flooding, landslides, earthquakes, and other natural hazards. Tacloban City and several communities across the region experienced widespread devastation during Super Typhoon Haiyan, locally known as Yolanda, in 2013.
The experience during Typhoon Haiyan underscored the importance of maintaining a highly trained, properly equipped, and well-coordinated disaster response network capable of providing immediate assistance to affected communities.
For responders in Eastern Visayas, the USAR training serves as an opportunity to further develop specialized capabilities while strengthening coordination among agencies involved in disaster response. The ability to rapidly locate, access, stabilize, and rescue victims following a disaster can contribute significantly to saving lives and minimizing the impact of emergencies.
The SimEx likewise emphasized that effective disaster response requires more than individual technical proficiency. It demands seamless coordination and unity of effort among the military, fire and rescue personnel, law enforcement agencies, local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and other stakeholders.
The successful conduct of the USAR training and culminating SimEx underscores the shared commitment of the participating organizations and the Pacific Partnership team to strengthen disaster preparedness and build a more capable, responsive, and resilient emergency response network in Eastern Visayas.
As the region continues to face recurring natural hazards, the skills, knowledge, and partnerships developed through Pacific Partnership 2026 will serve as valuable capabilities in protecting lives, supporting affected communities, and responding effectively to future disasters.