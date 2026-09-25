The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea separately confirmed that Chinese vessels hindered the mission, which was intended to deliver essential supplies and rotate personnel stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

Trinidad said the Philippine vessels were still about 60 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal when the Chinese ships began closing in.

“Kagabi, from roughly 8:35 until mga 11 p.m. Malayo pa lang, tinatawagan na, sinusubaybayan na, palapit na nang palapit,” Trinidad said.

He said the Philippine mission involved M/V Lapu-Lapu and three support vessels from the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard.

Trinidad said the mission commander decided to suspend the operation to prevent further escalation and possible danger to personnel and vessels.

“Hindi naman masabing harang, pero sinusubaybayan ka, pinapaalis ka, padikit nang padikit ang presensya nila,” he said.

He added that the AFP challenged the presence of the Chinese vessels because the area lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“We challenge them, sila ang nag-radio communications sa amin, kasi EEZ natin ’yan e. So each time we see a foreign vessel, a foreign warship, tsinachallenge natin, we check on them,” Trinidad said.

The AFP described the Chinese actions as “irresponsible” and “reckless,” saying they were inconsistent with international maritime rules, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling.

The NTF-WPS likewise said the actions of the China Coast Guard and PLA Navy were inconsistent with UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award, which affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone, including Ayungin Shoal.

“The NTF-WPS calls on the China Coast Guard and the PLA Navy to immediately cease interfering with lawful Philippine RoRe missions,” the task force said.

The AFP said it would continue efforts to sustain personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre and exercise the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“We call on the PLAN and CCG to cease these dangerous actions and exercise restraint. The safety of our personnel remains paramount, nevertheless these actions will not deter the AFP from performing its mission,” Trinidad said.