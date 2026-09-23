“Instead of stopping, the suspect allegedly fled from the checkpoint and subsequently collided with another motorcycle, causing him to fall onto the pavement. Responding police personnel immediately apprehended the suspect,” the QCPD said.

“Upon verification, the suspect was found to have no valid driver’s license and was unable to present documents establishing his ownership or lawful possession of the motorcycle,” it added.

The arrested violator was issued the appropriate traffic citation and will face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) No. 10054 or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009, RA No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, or Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or the Agents of Such Person, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.