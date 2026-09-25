The Commission on Elections has scheduled a special election for Batanes’ lone congressional district on 28 November following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr.
“November 28 na po ang ating exact date na gagawin ang atin pong special elections d’yan po sa probinsya ng Batanes,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said Friday, 25 September.
Garcia said the Comelec en banc had issued a resolution setting the election date and allocating P10 million for its conduct.
“Kukuhanin po mula sa natitira pa kung meron na savings ng komisyon. Kung kinakailangan magrealign, magrerealign,” Garcia said.
(We will get the budget from whatever savings the commission has. If necessary, we will realign funds.)
The special election will fill the seat left vacant by Gato, who died of cardiac arrest on 21 September at age 66. Philippine News Agency
Comelec earlier considered holding the election on 19 December, saying it must be conducted within the prescribed period following the vacancy. The 28 November schedule represents the poll body’s subsequently approved date.