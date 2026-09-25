Garcia said the Comelec en banc had issued a resolution setting the election date and allocating P10 million for its conduct.

“Kukuhanin po mula sa natitira pa kung meron na savings ng komisyon. Kung kinakailangan magrealign, magrerealign,” Garcia said.

(We will get the budget from whatever savings the commission has. If necessary, we will realign funds.)

The special election will fill the seat left vacant by Gato, who died of cardiac arrest on 21 September at age 66. Philippine News Agency

Comelec earlier considered holding the election on 19 December, saying it must be conducted within the prescribed period following the vacancy. The 28 November schedule represents the poll body’s subsequently approved date.