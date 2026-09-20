The district office gave the contractor five days from receipt of the order to explain why administrative, contractual or other appropriate action should not be taken against the company.

“Failure to submit your written explanation within the prescribed period shall be construed as a waiver of your opportunity to submit an explanation, and the DPWH may proceed with appropriate action based on available records and evidence, without prejudice to other remedies available under existing laws, rules, regulations, and applicable contract provisions,” the order read.

“This Show Cause Order is issued to afford your company due opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the reported activities and shall not, by itself, be construed as a final determination that a violation has been committed,” it added.

The DPWH Metro Manila 1st District Engineering Office issued a cease-and-desist order on 20 August directing the suspension of construction activities in reclaimed areas of Taguig City, including the multi-purpose building.

According to the district office, it received information on 18 September that construction of the building had allegedly continued despite the order, prompting the issuance of the show cause order.

The Philippine Reclamation Authority had earlier issued its own cease-and-desist order directing the DPWH to stop construction projects in reclaimed areas on the Taguig side of Laguna de Bay.

“The PRA is concerned with projects undertaken or being implemented without the requisite reclamation approval, authority, clearance, permit, environmental compliance, and other approvals required under existing laws and regulations,” the PRA told the DPWH in its order.