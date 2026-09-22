The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), MVP Group of Companies, Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines and the Pampanga provincial government are partnering to roll out an electric transport livelihood project for persons with disabilities.
The Persons with Disabilities through Electric Transportation Services (PWD-ETS) Project, dubbed Pampanga’s “Love Bus,” was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed at the Meralco Boardroom on 18 September.
DSWD Field Office 3 Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, MVP Group chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda and Nanay Party-list Rep. Florabel Yatco signed the agreement.
Under the project, qualified PWDs in Pampanga will be given livelihood opportunities as local operators of the electric transport service.
The DSWD will organize Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations composed of PWDs to serve as localized operating units of the transport livelihood enterprise.
Pineda thanked Pangilinan, the MVP Group, DSWD and other partners for supporting the initiative, saying programs should go beyond providing services by creating long-term livelihood opportunities for PWDs.
She stressed the importance of partnerships that promote equal opportunities, dignity and sustainable livelihoods for Kapampangans with disabilities.