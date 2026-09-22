DSWD Field Office 3 Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, MVP Group chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda and Nanay Party-list Rep. Florabel Yatco signed the agreement.

Under the project, qualified PWDs in Pampanga will be given livelihood opportunities as local operators of the electric transport service.

The DSWD will organize Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations composed of PWDs to serve as localized operating units of the transport livelihood enterprise.

Pineda thanked Pangilinan, the MVP Group, DSWD and other partners for supporting the initiative, saying programs should go beyond providing services by creating long-term livelihood opportunities for PWDs.

She stressed the importance of partnerships that promote equal opportunities, dignity and sustainable livelihoods for Kapampangans with disabilities.