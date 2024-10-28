‘Kristine’ damages Navotas coastal dikes

The local government of Navotas on Monday disclosed that coastal dikes in the city remain damaged and ships that ran aground remain near the city’s seawall.

In his weekly situational report, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco said that the boat companies should repair the damages caused by their ships to the coastal dikes.

“Several dikes were damaged by the ships. The boats have been reported to the Coast Guard, and they should fix our dikes because they are essential in protecting us from high waves from the bay,” Tiangco said.

The city mayor also said that the adrift vessels cannot yet be pulled back to the sea due to rough waters and that they are still awaiting high tide.

In another photo shared online, the Manfel Carrier VI caused significant damage to the dike in Barangay Tangos South, allowing seawater to flood the coastal area more easily.

Tiangco stressed the importance of the city’s coastal dikes, especially during heavy rains and high tide, which could easily submerge the seaside area of the city.