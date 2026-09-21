“Subpoena [have been] served to DPWH officials,” Matibag said in a message.

The subpoenas are part of the bureau’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving several flood control projects in Davao City.

Among those reportedly summoned is the regional director of DPWH Region XI, who has been directed to appear at the NBI main office on 24 September.

Matibag earlier said the NBI had flagged 47 flood control projects based on information obtained from the DPWH. The projects include those suspected of being nonexistent or substandard.

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has accused the NBI of being selective in its investigation by focusing on his district.

Duterte also accused Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag, the NBI director’s wife, of involvement in alleged flood control irregularities in her district.

The Laguna lawmaker denied the allegations and challenged Duterte to file charges against her if he has evidence.