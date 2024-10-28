Navotas coastal dikes damaged by ‘Kristine’

Coastal dikes in Navotas City remain damaged after Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine" hit the area, with several ships still aground near the city’s seawall.

In his weekly situational report, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco called on the boat companies to repair the damage caused by their vessels to the coastal dikes.

“Several dikes were damaged by the ships. The boats have been reported already to the Coast Guard, and they should fix our dikes because it is essential in high waves from the bay,” Tiangco said.

The mayor added that the vessels cannot be pulled back to sea yet due to rough seawater and are awaiting high tide.

In a photo shared online, the Manfel Carrier VI was shown causing significant damage to the dike in Barangay Tangos South, increasing the risk of seawater flooding the coastal area.

Tiangco emphasized the crucial role of the city’s coastal dikes, especially during heavy rains and high tide, which could easily flood the seaside areas of Navotas.