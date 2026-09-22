“Finally, they gave their no objection, not FPIC (Free, Prior, and Informed Consent), no objection, for the project to be covered under a feasibility study by DOTr and JICA,” Bingcang said during a briefing with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines in Taguig City on 21 September.

“So we're seeing now the green light for this project to extend all the way to New Clark City,” he added.

A report published Monday likewise said the government can now move forward with preparatory work for the New Clark City extension after securing the NCIP position.

The NSCR is a 147-kilometer commuter railway being developed to connect Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon. Once fully operational, it is expected to serve hundreds of thousands of passengers daily and significantly reduce travel time between northern and southern Luzon.

The proposed New Clark City extension would add about 18 kilometers to the system and bring rail service farther into Tarlac.

Bingcang said the development allows the feasibility study to proceed, although the NCIP position should not be confused with a grant of Free, Prior and Informed Consent.

The broader NSCR project is intended to form a major rail backbone linking Clark International Airport, Metro Manila and Calamba, Laguna. The South Commuter Railway segment alone covers 54.6 kilometers between Blumentritt and Calamba and is designed to connect with existing rail lines in Metro Manila.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed agencies to accelerate construction of the NSCR, particularly the Valenzuela-to-Clark section, before the end of his term in 2028.

The Department of Transportation has earlier targeted partial operations between Valenzuela and Malolos, Bulacan, by the last quarter of 2027.

The proposed New Clark City extension is also envisioned to strengthen transport links between the emerging government and business district in Tarlac and Clark International Airport.