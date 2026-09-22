“Our aspiration is clear: to strengthen a Philippine maritime system where the seafarer is protected, competent, respected, and prepared for the future,” Cacdac said.

He said the effective implementation of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers must be backed by strong maritime regulation, ethical recruitment, quality education and training, labor justice, responsive government services and international cooperation.

Cacdac also called for closer coordination among the government, labor groups, the maritime industry, academic institutions and international partners.

He said the Philippines should not only continue supplying skilled maritime workers but also take a greater role in shaping the future of the global seafaring industry.

“Let us ensure that whatever direction the maritime industry takes, the Filipino seafarer remains at the center of our journey,” Cacdac said.

The two-day convention seeks to turn maritime policy discussions into common priorities, concrete commitments and sustained cooperation among the government, industry and labor sectors for the benefit of Filipino seafarers and the international maritime community.