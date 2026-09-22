Authorities identified the primary suspect only as alias “Ton-ton,” 32, whom police classified as a high-value individual and the No. 1 suspect on the Regional Priority Target List.

Also arrested was his alleged cohort, alias “Beng,” 31. Both are residents of Tolosa.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 8 and the Tolosa Municipal Police Station.

Police said operatives recovered four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 117 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P795,600.

A revolver, five rounds of live ammunition, buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence were also seized during the operation.

PRO-8 regional director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño attributed the arrests to increased coordination between regional intelligence units and local police.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will also be pursued in connection with the firearm allegedly recovered.