(We will hold a dialogue so everything will be clear about our regulations.)

The health chief said the department will meet with these DOH-accredited private hospitals next week.

“Marami po kasing report din kami na may mga doktor na hindi tumatanggap, may mga hospital na hindi tumatanggap,” he explained as to why the meeting will be held.

(We have been receiving reports that there are some hospitals and doctors who do not accept MAIFIP.)

“So ito po ay ipapaliwanag po natin at kung pwede nga po lalagyan natin ng order o ng rules,” added Mercado.

(So this we will explain and if we are allowed we will issue an order or rules.)

The secretary noted that 1,747 private hospitals have been accredited by the DOH.

“Marami po d’yan dito po sa Metro Manila at mga major urban centers, malalaking siyudad. Meron din po doon sa ating probinsya ang atin pong accredited,” he said.

(Many of these are located in Metro Manila, major urban centers and large cities. There are also private hospitals in the provinces that have been accredited.)

The DOH chief reminded the public that MAIFIP does not benefit only poor patients.

“Meron din pong pagkakataon catastrophic ‘yung atin pong sakit, sobrang laki po ng gastusin.

Kinocover din po namin ‘yan kahit po may kakayanan naman ang ating mga kababayan,” he cited.

(There are times that the illness is catastrophic and involves huge costs. We also cover that even if the patient has the ability to pay.)

Recently, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P27.4 billion to the DOH for the continued implementation of MAIFIP.