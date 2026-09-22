Physical examinations allegedly uncovered 15,029 sacks of fresh white onions and 21,634 boxes of fresh carrots instead of the declared products.

The agricultural products were also allegedly imported without the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance from the Bureau of Plant Industry.

The BOC said the shipments may have violated provisions of Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, involving fraudulent misdeclaration and the importation of regulated agricultural products without the required clearance.

Complaints against Customs officials and personnel also cited provisions penalizing willful neglect of duty and acts that enable others to defraud the government or violate customs laws.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has also endorsed administrative charges against the concerned BOC personnel to the Prosecution and Litigation Division for appropriate proceedings.

Nepomuceno said the bureau would pursue importers, brokers and Customs personnel when evidence shows their involvement in illegal activities.

“Wala tayong pagtatakpan at hindi natin kukunsintihin ang anumang paglabag. Iba na kung may paglabag kang abusuhin ang ating mga proseso. Importers man, broker, o kawani ng Customs, kung may sapat na ebidensiya, gagawin natin ang nararapat at ihaharapo ang kaso sa tamang proseso. Ang pananagutan ay para sa lahat,” Nepomuceno said.

The BOC said the filing forms part of its efforts to strengthen border protection and internal accountability.