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FEU Bamboo Band presents ‘Malaya: Songs of Freedom’ | Daily Tribune

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The Far Eastern University (FEU) Center for the Arts will present the FEU Bamboo Band in Malaya: Songs of Freedom on 26 September, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic FEU Auditorium. The one-hour musical showcase celebrates liberty, national identity, and youth empowerment through the distinctive sound of Philippine bamboo instruments. Malaya: Songs of Freedom explores Filipino resilience through fortitude in past struggles and excellence in every musical piece. The program also highlights uprightness as an invitation to build a hope-filled future rooted in integrity and cultural pride. The evening's repertoire covers local traditions, social commentary, and global anthems of peace. Among the featured pieces are David Benoit and Nathan East's "Freedom at Midnight," Tropical Depression's reggae classic "Kapayapaan," the traditional Cordillera folk melody "Salidumay," and the Scorpions' "Wind of Change."

The program also features collaborative performances with the Far Eastern University Chorale, which will perform the patriotic anthem "Bayan Ko," and Ms. Heleina Kirstensen Li (IAS ‘27) of the FEU Theater Guild, who will perform John Lennon's "Imagine." Led by FEU Bamboo Band Artistic Director Norbie Cads, Malaya: Songs of Freedom is set to bring together Tamaraws, music lovers, and members of the cultural community for an evening of music and cultural expression. Ticket prices Free — FEU community with a valid FEU ID

₱100 — FEU alumni with a valid FEU ID

₱200 — Non-FEU community

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