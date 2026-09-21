Tennis, without its Chinese and Japanese stars, was relegated to highlights and ENG crews.

"We will not let the Filipinos down in not being able to watch Eala's games here," said Sienna Olaso, Cignal first vice president and head of sports content.

“We'll place our own cameras and digital equipment."

Cignal carries Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on ONE Sports, ONE Sports+ and Pilipinas Live, building its promotion around ace athletes led by Eala, gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

The problem emerged when the draw collapsed.

The Chinese Tennis Association confirmed Zheng Qinwen, former world No. 4, will not play in Aichi-Nagoya, along with Zhang Zhizhen, Jerry Shang Juncheng, Bu Yunchaokete and Wang Xinyu. They chose ATP events in Chengdu and Hangzhou and the China Open in Beijing — a combined ATP 500 and WTA 1000 that runs directly against the Asiad tennis schedule from 27 September.

Indonesia's Janice Tjen has also withdrawn. Japan's top aces are expected to skip for the same reason.

That leaves Eala, ranked No. 18, as the highest-ranked player in the women's field. She is one of only two women in the Top 20 who will miss Beijing to play the Asian Games.

Eala gave up a shot at a lucrative prize and ranking points in Beijing to chase flag and country. She will fly to Nagoya from the Singapore Open.

The stakes for the Philippines are historic — its first Asian Games tennis gold since 1962.