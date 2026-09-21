The deliberations on the proposed budget of Congress were wrapped up in less than ten minutes, facing no questions or objections from lawmakers.

Tiangco, however, questioned why the Committee on Appropriations decided to move up a budget scheduled for the end of the calendar in place of deferred discussions from other government agencies.

“Madam Speaker, the [Department of Tourism] was moved to a later schedule. My question is… why would we move something from the end of the timetable? Traditionally… when there is a shift, what is taken is the closest schedule,” Tiangco argued.

“For what reason? So both the department and the congressmen can prepare—because why would a congressman prepare to deliberate on a budget that was scheduled for a later date?” he added.

Faced with the concern, House Deputy Speaker Rep. Janette Garin clarified that any changes to the budget schedule were discussed internally within the appropriations panel and were not subject to plenary debate.

Tiangco's interpellation led to a suspension of the plenary session for close to an hour while the House formally conducted its roll call.

Upon the session’s resumption, the lawmaker from the lone district of Navotas continued to challenge the development.

“What was the compelling reason? What was so important that the House of Representatives' budget was put first when traditionally it was deliberated last?” he asked.

Garin, for her part, said that a primary consideration for the shift was that deliberations on the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, and the Philippine Statistics Authority had been deferred.

Insisting on the consideration of his motion, Tiangco noted that ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio was previously granted the ability to reopen discussions on the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The solon further stated that it was vital for the legislative body to deliberate on its budget, noting that while other government agencies were held accountable through debate, Congress had the unique ability to control and spend its own budget.

Garin, however, noted that under Section 105 of their rules, a motion for reconsideration could only be tackled if the lawmaker pushing the bid had voted with the majority.

With the Deputy Speaker issuing her formal ruling on the matter, Tiangco ultimately conceded his motion, though he maintained it would be in the best interest of the House to practice transparency.