BAGUIO CITY — Thousands of students, residents, and Martial Law survivors marched down Session Road, converging at Malcolm Square to commemorate what many consider one of the darkest moments in Philippine history.

At 5:00 PM on 21 September 2026, students from various colleges and universities in Baguio began gathering. Earlier at 1:00 PM, students, human rights defenders, long-time activists, and Martial Law survivors held an "Aklas" (Alternatibong Klase patungkol sa Martial Law) at the University of the Philippines (UP) Baguio.

Earlier that morning, Seniors Kontra Kurakot in Baguio hosted a demonstration of the card game "Diktador"—a game set during Martial Law, at a local restaurant. Many of the participating senior citizens are long-time activists and Martial Law survivors.

Martial Law survivor Joanna Cariño noted that state fascism reigned during the Martial Law era under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. She stated that countless civilians, activists, indigenous peoples (IPs), workers, and peasants—especially those critical of the dictatorship—were subjected to torture, enforced disappearances, killings, and other human rights abuses.

In Mountain Province, human rights defenders, youth, and elders held a forum on human rights. Mountain Province IPs were among those who protested the mega Chico River Dam Project during the Marcos Sr. regime. Today, these indigenous communities are again facing the threat of an intrusive geothermal project in their province.

These activities are part of a nationwide mobilization marking the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law. Cariño added that this year's commemoration coincides with protests against corruption under the current administration of Marcos Jr.