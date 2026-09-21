Remulla said the incident underscored the need to strengthen laws governing the accountability of licensed gun owners when their firearms are accessed and used by family members.

He said he would seek Congress’ help in introducing measures that would restrict social media use among children aged 16 and below, strengthen regulations on licensed and loose firearms, and allow the Philippine National Police to inspect the storage of licensed firearms in homes with prior notice but without a warrant.

Remulla also called for blocking access in the Philippines to websites that authorities believe promote violent or nihilistic content.

“This is a tragedy that has gone on for too long and tomorrow I will go to Congress to ask for help the following things. One to limit the use of social media on children 16 years and below. Two, to regulate firearms legal and loose. Three, the opportunity for the PNP to inspect the safekeeping of all licensed firearms in their homes with due notice but without need for a warrant. four, the total abolition of the access of anyone in the Philippines of these nihilistic sites through the NTC. This is not an impossible problem to solve but it takes the whole of government and the whole of nation,” Remulla explained.

“Kaya nga pupunta ko sa Congress bukas para makiusap na ang culpability ng gun owners extends to the use of their family kung may nangyari,” he said.

“Kung nangyari dito ay murder, dapat managot rin ang magulang na parehong kaparusahan. Ngunit sa batas natin ngayin ay hindi pa ganun,” he added.

Remulla said the student’s parents had taken steps to address concerns about their child, including bringing the student to a psychologist.

“Lahat po ng tamang hakbang ay ginawa na kanyang magulang. Dinala po sa psychologist kinausap at nakinig naman. Umalis daw siya sa grupong humuhubog sa kanya,” he said.

He added that the firearm used in the shooting had been kept in a secured case but was still accessed by the student.

“Ang baril na ginamit ay nilagay sa isang safety deposit na case. Ngunit yung bata ay desidido na talaga. Humubog na utak niya ay parang sinapian na siya ng demonyo at hindi niya matanggal yung pinasok ng mga pag-iisip sa kanyang pagkatao,” Remulla said.

Three students were killed and eight others were wounded in the shooting at a school in Banga on 18 September. The shooter’s father is an employee of the Department of Education.