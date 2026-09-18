Authorities reported conflicting casualty figures Friday following a shooting incident in Banga, South Cotabato, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development saying six people were killed and 17 others seriously injured.

The DSWD said social workers had been deployed to provide psychological first aid and psychosocial support to those affected by the incident.

“Sa updated na ulat, anim na mag-aaral ang kumpirmadong nasawi at 17 ang lubhang sugatan. Magpapatuloy ang koordinasyon ng DSWD sa LGU ng Banga at paaralan para sa kaukulang suporta sa mga bata at pamilyang biktima ng insidente,” the agency said.

The Philippine National Police, however, reported three confirmed deaths and several injuries as authorities continued to verify the casualty count.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirms a reported shooting incident at around 1:00 p.m. today at a national high school in Barangay Benitez, Banga, South Cotabato, resulting in three confirmed deaths and several individuals wounded,” the PNP said.

“The incident remains under investigation. Responding police personnel immediately secured the area and coordinated with school authorities and medical responders, with the safety of students and school personnel as the priority,” it added.

Police said investigators were still verifying the circumstances surrounding the shooting as well as the identities and conditions of those involved.

“The PNP will provide accurate and verified information as soon as it becomes available. The public and media are advised to rely on official updates while the investigation is ongoing,” it said.

Police Regional Office 12 chief Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog earlier told reporters that the shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m.

Initial police information said the suspected gunman used a .45-caliber pistol and later shot himself.

Several people wounded in the incident were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Police personnel secured the area and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have urged the public to avoid circulating unverified information while casualty figures are being reconciled.