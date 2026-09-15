Duterte is facing three counts of grave threats before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98, presided over by Judge Maria Angelica P. De Ramos.

De Ramos has denied the defense’s motion seeking her inhibition from the case and tentatively scheduled Duterte’s arraignment for 9 October.

Meanwhile, Remulla said he would travel to France to take action against Co, who has been linked to an alleged flood control kickback scheme involving Romualdez.

The DILG secretary said he would oppose Co’s application for asylum and push for the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against the former lawmaker.

Co has been accused of serving as a conduit in an alleged scheme involving about $1 billion in kickbacks from flood control projects. The allegations have not been proven in court.