Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on Monday led the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security (EWG-MS) Joint Cooperative Activity (JCA) and Future Leaders' Program (FLP) in Zambales.

Co-hosted by the Philippines and Japan as co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus EWG-MS, the JCA and FLP will feature a series of harbor and sea-phase activities involving personnel, naval assets, ships, and aircraft from eight ADMM-Plus countries from 20 to 26 September 2026. Observers from fellow ASEAN member states and ASEAN dialogue partners were also invited.

"We hope that this exercise will be foundational in two things: number one, learning the procedures or getting familiar with the procedures and working together and cooperation; and secondly, develop, at an early stage, networking, trust, and cooperation amongst all the participants and your respective defense establishments and navies," Teodoro said, underscoring the importance of trust, cooperation, and networking among regional partners.