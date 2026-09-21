Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on Monday led the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security (EWG-MS) Joint Cooperative Activity (JCA) and Future Leaders' Program (FLP) in Zambales.
Co-hosted by the Philippines and Japan as co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus EWG-MS, the JCA and FLP will feature a series of harbor and sea-phase activities involving personnel, naval assets, ships, and aircraft from eight ADMM-Plus countries from 20 to 26 September 2026. Observers from fellow ASEAN member states and ASEAN dialogue partners were also invited.
"We hope that this exercise will be foundational in two things: number one, learning the procedures or getting familiar with the procedures and working together and cooperation; and secondly, develop, at an early stage, networking, trust, and cooperation amongst all the participants and your respective defense establishments and navies," Teodoro said, underscoring the importance of trust, cooperation, and networking among regional partners.
In his speech, the Defense chief recalled the outcomes of the ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Disaster Resilience last week, focusing on shared commitments to quicker, anticipatory, science-based action on natural calamities and disasters, as well as the importance of secure and fast transmission of trusted information.
"Our collaboration and cooperation not merely in response but in early prepositioning, working together, and in detection becomes more critical," Teodoro said, adding that an important avenue for effective and efficient response is having free and open sea lanes of communication.
Complementing the JCA, the FLP will provide junior naval officers with an opportunity to engage their counterparts on climate change, maritime security, and key topics, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and critical underwater infrastructure security.
With the theme, "Enhancing Maritime Security and Environmental Resilience in Response to Climate Change," the activities are aimed at enhancing the security and resilience of individual countries, ASEAN, and the broader Indo-Pacific region.
"We are committed to sustaining the significant progress we have made in our areas of practical cooperation, strengthening our solidarity, and to defending our principles, shared principles. I look forward to receiving feedback about key observations, lessons learned, and best practices from these important engagements which will guide us in navigating our future together," Teodoro concluded.
Also present were Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta PN; Rear Adm. Edwin M. Nera PN, Chief of Staff, Philippine Navy and co-chair; and Rear Adm. Terada Hiroyuki JMSDF (Ret.), co-chair, along with members of the diplomatic corps and participating delegates.